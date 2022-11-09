Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before Delhi Court tomorrow for pending bail plea in Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case

Ever since Jacqueline Fernandez ’s name came out in connection to a money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar, she has been grabbing all the limelight. The actress had been summoned by the ED several times to record her statement in the case. Several stories about the actress dating the conman also surfaced on social media but Jacqueline has always maintained her silence and asked for privacy. She had recently appeared before the Patiala House Court in Delhi for the hearing and the latest reports suggest that her legal team would be reaching Delhi tomorrow.

According to reports in Indian Express, Jacqueline Fernandez’s legal team will be reaching Delhi tomorrow, November 10, early morning. It is said that the Ram Setu actress would appear before the Patiala House Court tomorrow as the court would consider her bail plea that was pending. The reports further state that response filed by the Enforcement Directorate would also be taken into consideration in this matter. Jacqueline’s last visit at the Patiala High Court was on November 22. She had procured interim bail in the case as the Court had asked the ED to file a reply to her bail application. The court then granted the actress interim relief to November 10.

Nora Fatehi, Nikki Tamboli, Chahatt Khanna's name cropped in the case

Nora Fatehi was also questioned by the Delhi Police EOW (Economic Offences Wing) in connection with Rs. 200 crore money laundering case linked to jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Besides this, Nikki Tamboli and Chahatt Khanna's names have also cropped up in the case. The EOW had also questioned Jacqueline's stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in Ram Setu alongside Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Recently, she also made a special appearance in the Kannada film Vikrant Rona's song Ra Rakkamma. Nushrratt Bharuccha in key roles. Apart from this, the Bachchhan Paandey actress will also feature in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma, which is scheduled to release on 23 December 2022.