Jacqueline Fernandez to be quizzed by Delhi Police in connection with Sukesh Chandrashekhar's extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines for a long time in an extortion and money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has already filed a charge sheet in which her name had appeared. Earlier reports had also suggested that the actress was dating the conman, but she has always dismissed it. And today a new report by The Times of India mentions that the actress will be questioned by Delhi Police concerning the case.

The report further says the officers are likely to ask about her relationship with the conman and who introduced her to him. Even about the expensive gifts which he gifted to her. It is worth mentioning here that Jacqueline was asked to appear for questioning on September 12 by the Delhi Police but the actress skipped due to her 'prior commitments.' Well, the Kick actress had always stated that she did not know Suresh Chandrasekhar. Apart from Jacqueline, Nora Fatehi’s name has also appeared in the case.