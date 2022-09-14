Jacqueline Fernandez to be quizzed by Delhi Police in connection with Sukesh Chandrashekhar's extortion case
Jacqueline Fernandez had to appear for questioning on September 12 as well, but she skipped.
Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines for a long time in an extortion and money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has already filed a charge sheet in which her name had appeared. Earlier reports had also suggested that the actress was dating the conman, but she has always dismissed it. And today a new report by The Times of India mentions that the actress will be questioned by Delhi Police concerning the case.
The report further says the officers are likely to ask about her relationship with the conman and who introduced her to him. Even about the expensive gifts which he gifted to her. It is worth mentioning here that Jacqueline was asked to appear for questioning on September 12 by the Delhi Police but the actress skipped due to her 'prior commitments.' Well, the Kick actress had always stated that she did not know Suresh Chandrasekhar. Apart from Jacqueline, Nora Fatehi’s name has also appeared in the case.
For the unversed, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar is currently put up at Tihar Jail on the allegations of duping people by posing to be a politician’s relative and promising them to get their job done. The ED reportedly seized a lavish sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs. 82.5 lakh in cash, and a dozen luxury cars in connection to the extortion case.
Talking about her work, Jacqueline was last seen in the horror comedy Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor. Recently, Salman Khan confirmed the actress will be part of Da-Bangg Tour which will also feature Shilpa Shetty, Saiee Manjrekar, Sohail Khan, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Kamaal Khan, Maniesh Paul and Aayush Sharma.
Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez to skip questioning in money laundering case in Delhi due to 'prior commitments'; Report