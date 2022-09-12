Jacqueline Fernandez to skip questioning in money laundering case in Delhi due to 'prior commitments'; Report

Jacqueline Fernandez has recently been making headlines for news related to her personal life after she was named in the charge sheet filed by Enforcement Directorate in Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs. 200 cr extortion and money laundering case. Many stories about the actress dating the conman also surfaced on social media but she has always maintained her silence and asked for privacy. Recently, Jacqueline was asked to appear for questioning on September 12 in light of the recent situation by the Delhi Police, however, the actress will not appear due to her 'prior commitments.'

A senior police officer has confirmed the same to ANI that Jacqueline has communicated to Delhi Police via email that she will not be able to join the investigation at the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) headquarters at Mandir Marg due to prior commitments. The officer stated, "Now, we will issue a fresh summon to Jacqueline to join the investigation in the case. The dates of fresh summon will be decided soon." Meanwhile, Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently lodged in a Delhi jail with over 10 criminal cases registered against him.