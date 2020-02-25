Jacqueline Fernandez turns a blind eye to the paparazzi when spotted in the city; Watch Video

Jacqueline Fernandez is busy shooting for Attack with John Abraham and Rakul Preet. The movie happens to be an action thriller and has been directed by Lakshya Raj Anand.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who was last seen in Race 3 opposite in the year 2018 in a lead role was last year seen in Netflix's film Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress has been missing in action on the big screen since she was last seen in Prabhas' Saaho for a special song. Though the Kick actress has been missing from the big screen, she has been now and then spotted by the paparazzi in the city. Being an active social media user as well, Jacqueline has never been away from her fans.

Recently, Jacqueline was spotted exiting a building in the city. The actress was donning a Nush brand sports bra and a printed jacket with blue jeggings. The Race 3 actress had tied a pony to her hair and was donning a pair of cool glasses. Jacqueline who is known to be chirpy and friendly has left everyone in shock with a recent video that has been viral on social media. The actress who always interacts with the paps and poses for them was recently spotted completely ignoring the media. In the video, we can see that as Jacqueline exits the building and rushes towards her car, she completely ignores the paps inspite of them calling the Dishoom actress for a photo op. What was worse was that the actress did not even look at the paps even once.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline is busy shooting for Attack with John Abraham and Rakul Preet. The movie happens to be an action thriller and has been directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and produced by John Abraham. The movie is scheduled to be released on August 14, 2020. Well, one thing is for sure that it will be a treat to watch John and Jacqueline’s amazing chemistry on the silver screen again after Dishoom, Race 2 and Housefull 2.

Check out Jacqueline Fernandez's video here:

