Jacqueline Fernandez not cooperating with investigation, tried to 'tamper evidence': Report

Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines for her personal life after she was named in the chargesheet filed by Enforcement Directorate in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs. 200 cr extortion and money laundering case. On Saturday, Jacqueline was summoned by Delhi's Patiala House Court in the connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case as her interim protection bail got extended till November 10. Now, Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the court that the Kick actress allegedly tried to flee India.

According to PTI, the ED alleged Jacqueline has not been cooperating with the investigators. The actress reportedly wanted to leave India, but she could not do so as her name was on the lookout circular (LOC). “Jacqueline is no ordinary person but a Bollywood actress with huge financial resources and hence high stature and influence," said the ED said in the court document. Further, the agency said that when Jacqueline was made to sit face-to-face with other accused in the case and presented with evidence, the actress refused to cooperate and showed behaviour that was not helpful to the investigation.

Nora Fatehi, Nikki Tamboli, Chahatt Khanna's name cropped in the case

Nora Fatehi was also questioned by the Delhi Police EOW (Economic Offences Wing) in connection with Rs. 200 crore money laundering case linked to jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Besides this, Nikki Tamboli and Chahatt Khanna's names have also cropped up in the case. The EOW had also questioned Jacqueline's stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi.

Jacqueline Fernandez work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in Attack: Part 1 alongside John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, and Ratna Pathak Shah in the lead. Recently, she also made a special appearance in the Kannada film Vikrant Rona's song Ra Rakkamma. Currently, she is awaiting the release of Ram Setu, which is scheduled to release on 25 October 2022. It will also feature Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in key roles.

Apart from this, the Bachchhan Paandey actress will also feature in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma, which is scheduled to release on 23 December 2022.