Jacqueline Fernandez on working with Saif Ali Khan in Bhoot Police: We are not just co stars but friends

Jacqueline Fernandez revealed in a recent interview that she made a new friend on the shooting location of Bhoot Police. She has also discussed her character in the film in detail.

Jacqueline Fernandez along with her co-stars , and flew off to Himachal Pradesh on October 30 to kick-start the shoot of their upcoming film Bhoot Police. However, after five days of mandatory quarantine, they started shooting for the film on November 5. Now in a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Jacqueline has revealed that she made a new friend on the shooting location and then she discussed her character in the film, working with her co-stars and more.

The actress said that whoever knows her well, knows that she loves horses. Even during the lockdown, she went riding almost every day. “Now that I have resumed work, I thought it wouldn’t be possible for me to do it as frequently, but there are lots of animals wandering around here, including this beautiful mare that was grazing close to our set” said Jacqueline. Bhoot Police will mark Jacqueline and Saif’s first film with Arjun and Yami. The director of the film is Pavan Kripalani, who earlier said that both Saif and Arjun will be seen in different avatars in the film. On working with Saif, with whom Jacqueline had already worked in Race 2, the actress said: “We are not just co-stars but friends.”

She also said that Arjun and Yami are ‘super fun’ to work with although she is working with them for the first time. Later, Jacqueline didn’t reveal much about her character in the film but she said: “She’s super sexy and glam.”

Jacqueline will be in the Himachal for almost a month. After returning to Mumbai, she will start working on her upcoming projects like Kick 2 with and more. The star was also seen in a film titled Mrs Serial Killer with Manoj Bajpayee.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam leave for Dalhousie to shoot Bhoot Police; PICS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Share your comment ×