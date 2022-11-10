Jacqueline Fernandez’s bail order in Rs. 200 crore extortion case is reserved by Delhi Court till November 11
Jacqueline Fernandez is in the headlines for her alleged involvement in Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actress has appeared before the Court and also Enforcement Directorate several times. And today in the hearing of the same case, the Delhi Court has reserved the order regarding her bail, extending interim protection to her until the next hearing in the case. The Court however said that an order may be passed as early as Friday in the matter.
Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar was also produced before the Court today where the Court told the counsels that they want to go to trial in the case soon. The ED also placed their arguments before the Delhi Court. As mentioned in The Times of India, Jacqueline’s lawyer Prashant Patil that the actress was summoned by the Special Court in Delhi after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a complaint against her. “The Court had granted interim bail to her on the first date of appearance. Today, the matter was kept for a final hearing of the bail application moved by Jacqueline. The ED opposed the bail application. Now the matter is listed tomorrow for the order to be passed,” he was quoted saying.
Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi had recorded their statements as witnesses in the case. In December last year, the ED filed the first chargesheet in this matter. In September Jacqueline’s stylist, Leepakshi Ellawadi admitted to receiving Rs. 3 crore from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
If reports are to be believed, Jacqueline Fernandez was also dating the conman. Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act over an alleged extortion racket being run from Tihar Jail in Delhi.
Jacqueline was last seen in Ram Setu also starring Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.
