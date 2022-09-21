Jacqueline Fernandez's designer to be quizzed in Rs 200-crore scam case today

Recently, Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing questioned Jacqueline Fernandez for 15 hours over 2 days for being an accused in the case. For the unversed, the probe agency is investigating this extortion case that is linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar .

The troubles of actress Jacqueline Fernandez seem nowhere close to an end. The actress, who has worked in popular films like Murder 2 , Housefull 2, Race 2, Housefull 3, and Judwaa 2 to name a few, has got herself embroiled in a Rs 200-crore scam case on charges of money laundering. Whether she is guilty of the charges or not, only time will tell. However, here is what we know about the recent developments in the matter.

In a recent development, NDTV reported that Fernandez's designer, Lepakshi, will be questioned by the probe agency today.

Chandrashekhar is currently in jail. He is accused of cheating several people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet wherein Fernandez’s name propped up as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar.

According to the ED, Fernandez and another Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him, as reported by NDTV.

During questioning by the probe agency, Jacqueline Fernandez admitted to receiving five watches, 20 pieces of jewellery, 65 pairs of shoes, 47 dresses, 32 bags, 4 Hermes bags, nine paintings, and one Versace crockery set as gifts from the conman, according to the chargesheet.

Known for playing crucial roles in films like Kick, Bhoot Police, and Vikrant Rona, the actor is the only accused named in a supplementary chargesheet. She has said she is a victim of a larger criminal conspiracy and that she was cheated, as reported by NDTV.

Now, only time will tell what the future holds for Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi amongst other accused.

