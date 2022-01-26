Jacqueline Fernandez's FIRST post since viral pic with conman Sukesh, drops Republic Day 2022 wishes
Advertisement
Jacqueline Fernandez has made a comeback on Instagram. The actress had been MIA on social media ever since her photo with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar went viral. But a few moments back, the actress posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram space as she extended Republic Day 2022 wishes to her fans and followers. Netizens and friends welcomed her back with love-filled comments.
Take a look:
Advertisement
Credits: Jacqueline Fernandez/ Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!