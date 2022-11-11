Jacqueline Fernandez’s interim bail in money laundering case extended till November 15

A Delhi court has extended the temporary bail granted to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar till November 15, i.e. Tuesday. On Thursday, the court reserved the order. Special Judge Shailendra Malik, who had earlier granted the pre-arrest protection to Ms. Fernandez, said the order was not ready, adding that the court will deliver it on Tuesday. The actress was also spotted at the court premises to witness all the hearings.

ANI tweeted, “Rs 200 crores money laundering case | Delhi's Patiala House Court extends the interim bail of actor Jacqueline Fernandez till 15th November. The order on regular bail will be pronounced on that day.” As reported in other media sites, the Enforcement Directorate in its submission mentioned that Ms. Fernandez can escape the country easily as she is not short of money. On this, the court had questioned why the actor was not arrested so far.

Well, the agency had told the court that it has issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) on airports to stop the actor from leaving the country. It is worth mentioning here that Jacqueline has sought bail on the ground that there was no need for her custody since the investigation has already been completed and the charge sheet has been filed.

On September 26, the court granted interim bail to her on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.