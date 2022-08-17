Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer issues public statement as his client is named in ED's charge sheet; Read on

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of Bollywood's most gorgeous actresses. With her exquisite fashion sense and stunning visuals, she always manages to make her fans’ hearts skip a beat. She has been part of many iconic Bollywood films like Kick, Murder 2, Judwaa 2, Race 2, Housefull series, Bachchhan Paandey and more. The actress has recently been making headlines for news related to her personal life. For those unaware, Jacqueline was in a relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and the recent development is that she is named in the charge sheet filed by Enforcement Directorate in Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs. 200 cr extortion and money laundering case.

Jacqueline’s lawyer Prashant Patil gave a clarification on his client being named in the charge sheet filed by Enforcement Directorate. In the written clarification by her lawyer, it was mentioned how they came to know about their client’s name being mentioned in the charge sheet through media reports while they received no official communication from the ED. The lawyer continued by saying that if media reports are true, it is unfortunate that his client has been arraigned as an accused, especially considering that she has been very cooperative from the very beginning. He also said that his client was a victim, she has been cheated and conned and is not part of the extortion racket. In the concluding statement, Jacqueline’s lawyer said, “Taking the entire prosecution case to be true for the sake of arguments, even then, no case is made out against Jacqueline under the scheme of Prevention of Money Laundering Act or any other Law in force . This is a case of malafide prosecution and my client shall take steps as required under law to protect her dignity and liberty.”

The response of the Enforcement Directorate is keenly awaited. From what Jacqueline’s lawyer has said, action will be taken by her if required, to protect her dignity and liberty. On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in Kichcha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona and will next be seen in Ram Setu, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film will release on Diwali and clashes with Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet’s Thank God.

