Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer responds to Nora Fatehi's defamation suit: My client reserves right to sue...

A few days back, Nora Fatehi recorded her statement before Delhi's Patiala Court in the defamation suit filed by her against Jacqueline Fernandez. Recording her statement under 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) before the magistrate, Nora Fatehi shared that he has been falsely accused of the allegations and has been made a scapegoat in the case. While Jacqueline remained silent, now, her lawyer has issued a statement.

Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer issued statement

Jacqueline’s lawyer has now issued a statement. News18 reported the statement which reads, “We have not received any official communication from Honourable Courts so we cannot confirm any such developments. It is a matter of admitted fact that Jacqueline has never ever made any statement against anyone for that matter before any electronic , print or social media. Jacqueline has always maintained a dignified and graceful silence about the case as the matter is sub-judice and pending before Honourable Courts for adjudication. However, that does not mean that she can be dragged into certain unwarranted legal proceedings for no fault of hers. Whenever legal Arguments are advanced or written notes filed before Judicial Forums for the purpose of adjudication. Such arguments cannot be discussed like this before the public domain. That itself is an act of civil and criminal Contempt of the respective legal proceedings. The Judicial proceedings have certain sanctity which has to be respected."

The statement further continued and mentioned, "However, if Jacqueline is compelled into an unwarranted litigation or dragged into a fake litigation against her Will, She shall approach the Honourable Delhi High Court for her rightful legal remedy for protecting and safeguarding her Fundamental Right as Guaranteed by the Constitution of India. Separate Legal Action for contempt of Courts can be considered if the records of Court are leaked and used to initiate legal proceedings wherein certain people are not even party to that proceedings. My client reserves the right to sue for malicious prosecution in criminal courts against the people responsible for such illegal and malicious Act which kindly note."

For the unversed, in December last year, the talented dancer filed a defamation suit against the Cirkus actress. Both Bollywood actresses are persons of interest in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar money laundering case. Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act over an alleged extortion racket being run from Tihar Jail in Delhi.

