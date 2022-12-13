Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer reveals not receiving any defamation suit from Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez are two of the most loved and popular actresses in Bollywood. Both actresses enjoy a massive fan following and often grab all the eyeballs because of their professional life. But, they have been in the news ever since their names appeared in the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar . The actresses have been questioned also by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in this case. However, yesterday there were reports that Nora has filed a defamation suit against Jacqueline and alleged that the latter had made "defamatory imputations for malicious reasons". But today, the Bachchan Paandey actress’ lawyer has responded to these claims.

According to reports in Times Of India, Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer Prashant Patil revealed that the actress has never spoken ill about Nora Fatehi on any public or private platform. He avoided talking about the Enforcement Directorate proceedings. Prashant also added that he has not received any defamation suit copy from Nora and if they do they will respond to it legally.

Nora Fatehi’s defamation suit

In Nora Fatehi’s plea, as reported by other portals, “Jacqueline Fernandes sought to criminally defame the complainant in order to destroy her career to further her own interests, since they are both working in the same industry and have similar backgrounds, amongst other reasons.” The defamatory case against Jacqueline is filed over the latter's written pleading before the court. She submitted that "she was being falsely implicated by the ED while celebs such as Nora Fatehi who had also received gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar had been made witnesses."

ED has questioned Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi many times. Both the actresses had recorded their statements. It was reported that Jacqueline Fernandez was also dating the conman. Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act over an alleged extortion racket being run from Tihar Jail in Delhi.

On November 30, Delhi Police arrested Pinky Irani and produced her before the concerned court. Three-day police custody remand was granted to her.