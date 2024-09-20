Jacqueline Fernandez's lover Sukesh Chandrashekhar dedicates Laapataa Ladies' Sajni song to her in new letter from jail: ‘I would never...'

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently imprisoned for his involvement in a ₹200-crore money laundering case, has written another letter to actress Jacqueline Fernandez. In the letter, he referred to Jacqueline as his Baby Girl and dedicated the song Sajni from Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies to her. Sukesh also dedicated a painting to his lady love.

In his latest letter to Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrashekhar reportedly expressed his admiration, remarking how he found her new pictures incredibly beautiful. He mentioned dedicating two things. First, he revealed his feelings through the song Sajni from Laapataa Ladies, saying every line of the track reflected his emotions for her. He also shared that he was struggling to get through his days and nights without being able to see or talk to her.

His second dedication was a portrait of Jacqueline, installed on the upper deck of her birthday gift, which was on its way to Mumbai. Sukesh called the artwork a realization of his dreams and hoped Jacqueline would appreciate it. He went on to reflect on the ups and downs of life, stating that, despite everything, their hearts beat only for each other. He reassured Jacqueline of his unwavering love, referring to their bond as a modern-day Romeo and Juliet love story, standing as a testament to how love knows no barriers.

Sukesh concluded the letter by expressing his anticipation to reunite with her, promising never to give up on their relationship and professing his love for her once again.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has asserted that he was romantically involved with Jacqueline Fernandez, and the two have appeared together in multiple photographs.

Earlier, Jacqueline approached a Delhi court requesting protection from harassment by Sukesh. She also petitioned the Delhi High Court to dismiss the case against her, claiming that she was an innocent victim of Sukesh's calculated scheme. The Delhi Police have accused Sukesh of swindling Aditi Singh, the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, out of Rs 200 crore. The allegations involve false promises of securing bail for Singh's jailed husband. Jacqueline has been accused of participating in laundering the money obtained through this fraud.

