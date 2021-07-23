Jacqueline Fernandez's message to all with a new bold photoshoot: You're not ugly.. society is

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has begun her Friday on a positive note as she sent out an empowering message to her fans with her latest photoshoot. The Cirkus actress has been quite active on social media lately and her fans love to see her spend time with her pet cat. Not just this, at times, the Bhoot Police star shares her stylish looks via photos on social media and her followers love to take inspiration from them. Now, she dropped photos in a bold avatar and grabbed everyone's attention with them and her note.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueline shared photos in a bold look where she is seen holding a red blanket around her. In one of the photos, she is sene dropping the blanket and going backless for the camera. Her hair is styled in a vintage look and make up is kept quite glamourous in line with her shoot theme. Sharing the photos, Jacqueline urged everyone to live their lives and not think about what society says. She wrote, "You.. you’re not ugly.. society is #liveyourlifenow." Jacqueline shared more photos from the same shoot on social media and left everyone in awe.

Take a look:

Seema Khan, Asley Rebello, Tanya Ghavri, Warda Nadiadwala and other celebs dropped emoticons on the post and loved Jacqueline's bold avatar. Even fans were in awe of her look in the photos. A fan wrote, "Looking so beautiful." Another wrote, "I like your style." Another wrote, "Queen of hotness."

Meanwhile, Jacqueline has been occupied with shoots and well, she will be seen in several upcoming films. She is a part of Bhoot Police with , and . The film is all set to premiere on the OTT platform amid the pandemic. Besides this, Jacqueline is also a part of and Pooja Hegde starrer Cirkus. It is helmed by Rohit Shetty. She also will be seen in Ram Setu with and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

