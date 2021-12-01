Jacqueline Fernandez's PIC kissing jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar goes viral

In the latest updates, a photograph has been going viral on social media where Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen kissing jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on his cheek. This only adds more fuel to the speculations of the two dating. Earlier, another picture had surfaced where Sukesh was seen kissing Jacqueline on her cheek as he stood behind her. According to reports, the latest picture dates back to April and June, when Sukesh was out on interim bail from jail. Reportedly, he had arranged for a private jet for Jacqueline to meet him around 4 times in Chennai during this period.

For the unversed, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar is currently lodged at Tihar Jail as he faces allegations of duping more than 100 people by posing to be a politician’s relative and promising them to get their job done. Sukesh was reportedly living a lavish lifestyle after extorting money from a lot of people. In August this year, the ED reportedly seized a lavish sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs. 82.5 lakhs in cash, and a dozen luxury cars in connection to the extortion case against Sukesh. He is also allegedly involved in running a 200 crore extortion racket from inside Tihar jail.

Take a look:

In October this year, Jacqueline found herself in the midst of a controversy, after she was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to a money laundering case that involved Sukesh. While the conman’s lawyer, Anant Malik claimed that the two were in a relationship, Jacqueline’s spokesperson denied her involvement either with Sukesh, or his actress-wife, Leena Maria Paul. The actress’ team also issued a statement which read, “Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely co operating with the agency in the investigations. Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about relationship with the involved couple.”

