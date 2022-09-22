Jacqueline Fernandez’s stylist admits knowing about her relationship with Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Jacqueline Fernandez's stylist was questioned in connection to the Sukesh Chandrasekhar money laundering case.
Jacqueline Fernandez had grabbed all the eyeballs ever since her name came out in connection to a money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actress had been summoned by the ED several times to record her statement in the case. Several stories about the actress dating the conman also surfaced on social media but Jacqueline has always maintained her silence and asked for privacy. But now, the latest report reveals that her stylist was aware about her relationship with Sukesh.
Leepakshi Ellawadi, the stylist of Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned on Wednesday by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police for nearly eight hours in connection with an extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Just a day before questioning Leepakshi, Jacqueline was quizzed for the second time. A senior official said that the stylist was called to know about the actress’ equation with Sukesh. During questioning, Ellawadi admitted that she knew about the relationship shared by Fernandez and Chandrashekhar, the official claimed. In fact, the reports further claimed that Sukesh Chandrashekhar had contacted Ellawadi to take suggestions from her on the brands of clothes worn by the Bollywood actor in his bid to woo her, the officer said.
Meanwhile, according to the ED, Fernandez and another Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him, as reported by NDTV. During questioning by the probe agency, Jacqueline Fernandez admitted to receiving five watches, 20 pieces of jewellery, 65 pairs of shoes, 47 dresses, 32 bags, 4 Hermes bags, nine paintings, and one Versace crockery set as gifts from the conman, according to the charge sheet.
Known for playing crucial roles in films like Kick, Bhoot Police, and Vikrant Rona, the actor is the only accused named in a supplementary charge sheet. She has said she is a victim of a larger criminal conspiracy and that she was cheated, as reported by NDTV.
