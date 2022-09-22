Jacqueline Fernandez’s stylist admits knowing about her relationship with Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Jacqueline Fernandez had grabbed all the eyeballs ever since her name came out in connection to a money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actress had been summoned by the ED several times to record her statement in the case. Several stories about the actress dating the conman also surfaced on social media but Jacqueline has always maintained her silence and asked for privacy. But now, the latest report reveals that her stylist was aware about her relationship with Sukesh.

Leepakshi Ellawadi, the stylist of Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned on Wednesday by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police for nearly eight hours in connection with an extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Just a day before questioning Leepakshi, Jacqueline was quizzed for the second time. A senior official said that the stylist was called to know about the actress’ equation with Sukesh. During questioning, Ellawadi admitted that she knew about the relationship shared by Fernandez and Chandrashekhar, the official claimed. In fact, the reports further claimed that Sukesh Chandrashekhar had contacted Ellawadi to take suggestions from her on the brands of clothes worn by the Bollywood actor in his bid to woo her, the officer said.