Jacqueline Fernandez's stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi accepts receiving Rs. 3 Cr from Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Jacqueline Fernandez is currently in the headlines for her alleged involvement in Rs 200 Crore money laundering case. And now there is a big update in the case. Her stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi, who was also called for questioning in the same case, has admitted to receiving Rs 3 crore from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. To note, Jacqueline has been summoned by Delhi Police in this connection and has been questioned too. Apart from her dancer-actress Nora Fatehi was also called for interrogation.

In The Times of India report, Ellawadi, in her statement, made several revelations about actress and Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s connection. She said that Sukesh contacted her last year to know about the brands and types of clothing preferred by the actress. He also handed over Rs 3 crore to her to buy her favourite clothes. The entire amount was spent on purchasing gifts for Fernandez. Leepakshi Ellawadi also reportedly stated that after news about Chandrashekhar's arrest Jacqueline Fernandez broke all ties with him.