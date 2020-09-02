Jacqueline Fernandez's team members test positive for Coronavirus a day before her TV commercial shoot

A few of Jacqueline Fernandez's team members have been diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus, just a day before the actress was all set to shoot for a new television advertisement. Read on.

India is going through a very tough time, as with each passing day, the number of Coronavirus positive cases is increasing at a great speed. Currently, over 37 lakhs of people have been infected with the virus across India so far. Even Bollywood celebrities have not been able to escape the deadly virus and several stars have been tested positive for COVID 19. Now, in the latest, some of Jacqueline Fernandez's team members have been diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus.

The Bollywood diva's spot boy and manager were tested COVID-19 positive recently, just a day before she was all set to shoot for a new television commercial for a well-known hair product. With Jacky's staff being detected with the disease, international hairstylist Florian Hurel is taking adequate precautionary measures to avoid the spread of the disease. He is safe, fine, and healthy. However, much to his dismay, he is unable to go back to Paris until everything is safe.

Jacqueline turned a year older on 11th August and people showered wishes on her from all over the country. She got a 'special' gift, as it was revealed that she will soon be seen opposite in 'Kick 2.' Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda has shared this piece of news on Twitter, and revealed how the producer (Sajid) locked the script at 4 am in the morning. She also revealed that Jacqueline will be playing an exceptional role in Kick 2.

Apart from Kick 2, Jacky will also be seen in action thriller Attack, co-starring John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh.

Credits :Pinkvilla

