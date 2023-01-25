Jacqueline Fernandez’s Tell It Like A Woman song bags Oscar nomination; To compete against RRR’s Naatu Naatu

Yesterday, the complete list of nominees for the 95th Oscars was announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will take place in March this year. Indians rejoiced as the song Naatu Naatu from RRR was nominated in the Best Original Song category at Oscars 2023. Apart from this, the documentary All That Breathes was nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category, while The Elephant Whisperers was nominated in the Best Documentary Short category. Looks like there’s more reason to celebrate as the song ‘Applause’ by Diane Warren from Tell It Like A Woman, a film that features Jacqueline Fernandez in the ensemble cast, has also been nominated in the Best Original Song category. Jacqueline Fernandez rejoices as Tell It Like A Woman song Applause bags Oscar nomination

The song Applause from Jacqueline’s film Tell It Like A Woman will be competing against RRR’s Naatu Naatu at the 95th Oscars. Expressing her joy over the nomination Jacqueline took to her Instagram account and wrote, “Beyond words right now Congratulations to @dianewarren @sofiacarson for the Oscar nomination for ‘Applause’ and making us all proud! It was an honour to be associated with this beautiful film ‘Tell it like a woman’ alongside such esteemed artists! Thank you." She further congratulated the team of SS Rajamouli’s RRR for earning an Oscar nomination for Naatu Naatu. "Also big congratulations to Team RRR for Naatu Naatu nomination!!! My best wishes and love to the entire team and all the nominees,” she wrote.

Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once will also be competing with Applause and Naatu Naatu tracks for the Best Original Song award at Oscars 2023. About Tell It Like A Woman Tell It Like A Woman is made up of 7 short films directed by Leena Yadav, Maria Sole Tognazzi, Lucia Puenzo, Silvia Carobbio, Taraji P Henson, Mipo Oh, and Catherine Hardwicke. Jacqueline is a part of Leena Yadav’s segment in the film. The song Applause from the film has been performed by Sofia Carson, while the music and lyrics are by Diane Warren. The ensemble cast of Tell It Like A Woman also features actors such as Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne, Marcia Gay Harden, and Jennifer Hudson.

