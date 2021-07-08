Jagdeep Death Anniversary: Five memorable roles played by the late veteran actor

Jagdeep is still remembered for playing the role of Soorma Bhopali in the film Sholay. The actor had worked in over 400 films.

Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep, better known for his performance in Sholay, passed away last year. The celebrated actor left a void in the entertainment industry. In his long career, he had worked in over 400 films and every time he comes on screen, he made sure that his fans smile. He portrayed his character so well that his fans cannot imagine anyone else in that role, especially Soorma Bhopali. Many of you may have guessed which film we are talking about.

He is the father of actor Javed Jafferi and television host Naved. The actor's expression for dialogue ‘khambha ukhadke’ became very famous. He had started his career as a child actor. His first film was Afsana. In an old interview, he had revealed that he joined the industry because he needed to support his family. “I never had any ambitions of playing the lead role,” he added. He was also seen in Hum Panchi Ek Dal Ke -- for which he was felicitated by the then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. He had worked in Ab Dilli Door Nahin, K A Abbas’ Munna, and Bimal Roy’s Do Bigha Zameen among others.

Today marks his first death anniversary and here we have brought to you the five memorable roles played by the veteran actor on screen:

1. Soorma Bhopali in Sholay:

The 1975 film Sholay had given many iconic characters. And one of them is Soorma Bhopali played by the veteran actor. His line, “Mera naam Soorma Bhopali aise hi nahi hai,” will never be forgotten. He had won hearts from his quirky dialogues and playful eyes. Soorma Bhopali was a timber merchant in the film. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bhaduri, Amjad Khan and Sanjeev Kumar in the lead role.

2. Andaz Andaz Apna:

He played the role of Bankelal Bhopali, father of . The comedy film went on to become another classic. He was very much appreciated for his role. He was seen cursing his son for not doing anything and always taunting him. Paresh Rawal, , Shakti Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor were also seen in the film.

3. Agent Vinod:

Ah! Don’t get confused with ’s film. In 1977 film Agent Vinod was released. It starred Jagdeep as Chandu alias James Bond. The titular character was played by Mahendra Sandhu. The film was helmed by Deepak Bahry and was a hit at the box office.

4. Qurbani:

He essayed the role of Mohammad Ali in the film. It was released in 1980 and also starred Vinod Khanna, Feroz Khan, Zeenat Aman, Amjad Khan, Amrish Puri and Kadar Khan in main lead roles.

5. Phool Aur Kaante:

He played the role of a college professor in the film. made his Bollywood debut with this film. The role of Jagdeep was small but he still left his mark. He made his presence felt.

