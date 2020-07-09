Jagdeep Demise: Shilpa Shetty recalls the time she worked with him in Rishtey and pays tribute

Veteran star Jagdeep left for his heavenly abode on July 8, 2020. Shilpa Shetty remembered him from the film they did together, Rishtey and expressed her thoughts over his loss.

Senior star Jagdeep left for his heavenly abode on July 8, 2020, at his house in Mumbai. Born as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri in Amritsar, he was 81 when he passed away a day back and left the entire Bollywood in a state of shock. The senior actor was well known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay. Remembering him in her thoughts, recalled the time when she shot with him for a film, Rishtey co-starring Anil Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor.

Shilpa shared a photo from the film in which late Jagdeep could be seen standing next to Shilpa. Recalling the time of the shoot, Shilpa mentioned that the senior star had an inimitable style and also was a great human being. She wrote, “Extremely saddened by the news of Jagdeep ji's demise.I had the good fortune to share screen space with him in Rishtey, such wonderful comic timing, in his inimitable style and an even more wonderful human being Heartfelt condolences to @meezaanj, @jaavedjaaferi @navedjafri_boo & the entire family

Sending love, prayers, & strength to cope with this difficult loss#RIPJagdeepJi.”

Her heartfelt note for the senior star left fans teary-eyed as they remembered the senior star. He is survived by sons Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jafri. The senior actor was laid to rest at Shia Kabristan, Mazgaon in Mumbai on July 9, 2020. Johnny Lever joined Jaaved and Naved at the funeral to pay his last respects to the comedian who was a part of several films. From Sholay to Andaz Apna Apna, Jagdeep gave memorable performances in several films. Tributes from , John Abraham, , Kareena Kapoor Khan and other Bollywood stars have been pouring in for the senior star.

Here is Shilpa Shetty’s tribute for Jagdeep Sahab:

ALSO READ Veteran actor Jagdeep Funeral: Jaaved Jaaferi and family leave their house for last rites of the senior star

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×