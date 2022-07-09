Jagga Jasoos to Force: 5 exciting adventure films to binge on this weekend

nother week has gone by in the blink of an eye and the weekend is finally here to recalibrate. Weekends are to unwind, retire and relax after a week full of commitments, deadlines, and targets to be met. It’s time to binge on some good enjoyable content over the weekend. Pinkvilla suggests a host of different adventure films you can watch this weekend, to set your mood for the next week.

Here is a list of 5 amazing adventure films that can be binge-watched over the weekend at the comfort of your homes:

1. Jagga Jasoos (Netflix) – Ranbir Kapoor as Jagga sets out on a journey to find his disappeared father with the help of Shruti, a journalist, played by Katrina Kaif. This first of its kind musical-adventure helmed by Anurag Basu is exciting and thrilling in equal measure.

2. Bang Bang (Disney+Hotstar) : Among the first of its kind stylised action adventures made in India, this Sidharth Anand film is worth spending time on. Harleen Sahani’s life takes a turn when she falls in love with a thief, Rajveer Nanda, who has a big mission on hands to bring back the Koh-i-noor. This Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan starrer is all sorts of amazing and will account for a worthy weekend watch.

3. Jumanji: The Next Level (Amazon Prime) : Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart led Jumanji: The Next Level is a popcorn-entertainer of the finest form. When Spencer goes missing, the gang returns to Jumanji to travel unexplored territories and help their friend escape the world's most dangerous game.

4. Force (Disney+Hotstar): This John Abraham led action adventure revolves around ACP Yashvardhan’s most important mission to crack down on India’s drug cartels. Directed by the critically acclaimed Nishikant Kamat, FORCE is a stylized thriller among the new wave of Indian films paying homage to the seminal Indian action genre.

5. Baaghi 2 (Disney+Hotstar) : Ronny is on another mission, this time to save his ex-girlfriend’s three year old daughter, who is kidnapped by a group of kidnappers. This action-masala film helmed by Ahmed Khan and starring Tiger Shroff has the right amount of thrill to keep you hooked and booked to your television sets.

Which adventure film do you plan on watching this weekend?

Also read: Dabangg to Sultan: 5 Salman Khan actioners to binge-watch this summer weekend