Jagga Jasoos turns 4: Here’s lesser known facts about Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer

The film was directed by Anurag Basu and faced a lot of controversies while it's shooting. The film was supposed to release in 2015 but was released in 2017.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos have completed four years today. The film is often considered one of the most beautifully directed films in recent times. The detective drama is about a teenage boy who is in search of his missing father. Released on 14 July 2017, the film received mixed reviews from critics. But bagged 10 nominations at the 63rd Filmfare Awards and won four of them for the film's music.

Among those was the most popular lead cast relationship. It is worth mentioning here that Ranbir and Katrina’s relationship was facing problems during the film shoot time. And it was during the shoot that they called the quits. Once in an interview, Ranbir had said that the break-up did not affect their work as they both are professionals. To note, this was the third collaboration between Ranbir and Katrina. They have earlier starred in Rajneeti and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

But when a film goes in making there are many things which are revealed later. The same happened with this film too. Today as it marks its fourth anniversary, let’s take a look at the lesser-known facts about this drama.

The song “Galti Se Mistake” in which the lead actor is seen as a schoolboy has been shot in the boy's dormitory of that school. The song highlights the students’ life. The actor is seen dancing his heart out in this song. It is sung by singer Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam.

Veteran actor Govinda was also part of this film but his part was cut. He was very disappointed and had said, “I gave full respect to Kapoor's family I did the film because he is my senior’s son I was told I will get the script. I was told they will narrate the film in South Africa and I dint even charge my signing amount made no contracts. I was unwell and on drips but still, I travelled to South Africa and did my shoot. There were various negative stories and negative articles only for me.”

Anurag Basu had revealed that the film was shot during the gaps in the shooting of Bombay Velvet which is why it was released in 2017. Initially, the film was supposed to release in November 2015.

