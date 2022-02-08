Jagjit Singh Birth Anniversary: Anup Jalota pays tribute to 'Ghazal King', says 'He poured his pain in music’

What was once the heirloom of nawabs and resonated in their darbars was brought home to the masses thanks to maestro Jagjit Singh. Skimming the classical poetry of Mirza Ghalib, Mir Taqi Mir and Daagh Dehlvi and the contemporary verses of Sudarshan Fakir, Nida Fazli, Gulzar, Javed Akhtar… Fusing the tabla and sitar with the saxophone and guitar… Jagjit Singh reinvented the ghazal to become a genre by himself. Songs of love and loss, life and learning, Jagjit Singh’s music celebrated the rites of passage and pain. Here, Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota recollects fond memories of the Ghazal King, whom he calls ‘Bhagwan ki awaaz’.

IN ANUP JALOTA OWN WORDS:

I first met Jagjitji when I came to Mumbai in 1973. Gradually, we developed a deep bond through the years. I admired him for the honest artiste and the person he was. Truly, there can be no voice like his. It was enriched by pathos. His selection of ghazals was classy and steeped in poetry. He never sang anything cheap or something below his dignity. That made him a unique singer.

Being his big fan, I loved to attend his concerts be it at the Nehru Centre or elsewhere. I’d buy the last row tickets. After the audience settled in and the auditorium turned dark, I’d take my seat. Because if I went as Anup Jalota, people would make me sit in the front row. Then someone would come with flowers or I’d be called on stage. To avoid all this, I’d quietly sit behind. But Jagjitji was so sharp, he’d notice me even in the darkness. He’d announce on stage that I was in the audience and my game would be over.

Once we had hosted a show for the Hinduja family in London. It was a private affair attended by industrialist Lakshmi Mittal and top dignitaries. First, Jagjitji sang his ghazals, Ahista Ahista… being the audience’s favourite. I sang Aisi lagi lagan among others. Then we rendered Pag ghungroo bandh Meera nachi in a jugalbandi in raag malkauns with taan and sargam for half an hour. The audience loved it. That night Jagjitji wistfully said that we should be singing together more often. He’d always attend my birthday celebration and even perform live. Mirza Ghalib’s Hazaron khwahish aisi was a favourite.

On a serious note, we shared each other’s pain. I was with him at his house when his son Vivek (27 July 1990) passed away in a tragic car accident. I tried my best to give him strength and support. Having said that, let me tell you Jagjitji was an extremely strong person. He collected himself and didn’t let his music drown. Rather, he poured his pain in his music. Unhone apni music ko sawaaraan (enhanced). He sang even more beautifully. His selection of ghazals turned spiritual.

In the long conversations we shared at my house, Jagjitji would remark that music had kept us going. I too had to deal with the loss of my wife Medha in 2014. Art has to be sculpted the way a diamond is. We cannot allow grief to overwhelm it. Referring to my devotional songs, Jagjitji would say that they would last forever. While I’d say that what he has sung is eternal, referring to his vast repertoire including bhajans. I can even go to the extent and say that if God had a voice, it would be like Jagjitji’s. It was Bhagwan ki awaaz. That’s the ultimate praise. Music is ‘pure’ business. It only happens with purity of thought and spirituality. Jagjitji was a way better singer of bhajans than me. What competition could I ever have with him? Rivalry occurs between equals. He was way beyond me.

On the lighter side, Jagjitji had a great zest for life. He was fond of horses and the races. He used to go to the Mahalaxmi Race Course for a walk in the morning when he was in town. He owned a few horses and looked after them with great affection. He was a foodie. He ate little but had a taste for variety. He enjoyed having sabzi, kebabs, chicken and mutton dishes prepared with a twist. He was fond of fine whisky. Another peculiarity was that he designed his own shirts where the collar was like that of a kurta. Above all, he had a passion for riyaaz. Every morning at 7am he’d unfailingly sit with his tanpura.

His sense of humour was sharp. Woh chutkale (jokes) stage par bhi sunate the. Once I happened to be in the same flight with Jagjitji and Chitraji. I gave my boarding pass to Chitraji and requested her to take my place while I sat with him saying, “Jagjitji ko aaj main tang karoonga!” We had a great time. He’d tell me in jest, “Yaar tu ‘Hur Funn Maula’ (multi-tasker) hai. Kuch bhi kar leta hai. Kaise kar leta hai?” Like I sing ghazals, bhajans, film songs… I act in films and serials. Bigg Boss (12) mein bhi ho aata hoon! Now, I’ve also sang my first English track, titled Love Grows, for this Valentine’s Day.

Admirably, Jagjitji was an extremely charitable man but never publicized it. He had recorded an album with promising singers titled, Jagjit Singh Presents The Brightest Talents Of The 80s. Ashok Khosla was one of them. Ashok runs an old age home in Pune. He invited Jagjitji to visit it. Jagjitji went there and met the old residents. He happened to see an empty piece of land adjacent to the home. He asked Ashok to buy it and handed him a cheque right there. He also gave money to construct and extend the home. Jagjitji was always willing to hold shows for the benefit of cancer patients and other causes. He had collected funds for an ailing Mehdi Hasan saab as well. He held the maestro in great esteem.

Towards the last five-six years of his life, Jagjitji had turned extremely spiritual. He was closely associated with ISCKON. He had also composed a Guru Nanak Shabad album with many singers, including Me. Chitraji was present during the recording. After it was done, she said, “I’ve heard all the singers. Number one of course is Jagjitji. Second is you.” It was a huge compliment for me. Jagjitji and Chitraji shared a beautiful bonding. Together they were brilliant. There are some ghazals, which I don’t think any other female singer could have sung as well. For instance, Ek na ek shama andhere mein jalaaye rakhiye. She was emotionally shattered after Vivek’s demise and stayed away from singing.

Uncannily, God gave me a chance to spend Jagjitji’s last few days with him. I had to perform at a school concert in Dehradun. The Chairman asked if it would be possible to have Jagjitji perform the next day. I called him up and conveyed the message. He agreed but came a day earlier saying he’d like to spend time with me. I performed on the first day and he on the following one. We returned to Mumbai. Sadly, on reaching Mumbai, he suffered a haemorrhage and was hospitalised on 23 September 2011. His concert with Ghulam Ali saab was scheduled at the Shanmukhananda Hall the next day. Hariharan performed in place of Jagjitji. He passed away on 10 October, 2011. Those two days remain a beautiful memory. The conversation we shared was largely spiritual, revolving around his desire to do more and more devotional music.

A ghazal that comes closest to him? It would be the Qateel Shifai verse from his composed album Sajda (1991), also sung by the late Lata Mangeshkar:

Dard se mera daaman bhar de Ya Allah

(Fill my heart with pain/compassion/awareness O Allah)

Phir chahe deewana kar de Ya Alllah…

(After that you can turn me mad O Allah)

Suraj si ikk cheez toh hum sab dekh chuke

(We have all seen something like the sun)

Sacch muchh ki ab koi sehar de de Ya Allah…

(Let there be a real dawn now O Allah)

Also Read: "I Want To Marry Your Wife", Asked Jagjit Singh To Chitra's Ex Husband.