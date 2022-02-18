Jahnvi Kapoor, Khushi give us major BFF goals as they strike a pose with Muskan Chanana & Tanisha Santoshi

In Bollywood, many celebrities have BFFs who give us friendship goals too. The most popular one is Kareena Kapoor Khan's girl gang which includes her, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak. They are often spotted together. Like them, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are also spotted with their BFFs Muskan Chanana and Tanisha Santoshi. Recently, one of them shared the pictures, giving a glimpse of their friendship.

The pictures were shared by Muskan on her Instagram handle in which we can see her and Khushi twinning in lavender, while Janhvi is wearing a black top. Tanisha was wearing a green with white print attire. Fans were seen commenting. One of the fans wrote, “My whole heart omg.” Another wrote, “4 girls in one frame.” On the work front, Janhvi was last seen Roohi, a horror-comedy. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

Take a look at the post here:

The actress will be seen with Rajkummar again in Mr and Mrs Mahi. Apart from this, she also has Good Luck Jerry which is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. She will be seen essaying Nayanthara's role. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, Good Luck Jerry also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

