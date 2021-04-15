Jahnvi Kapoor is saying 'Hai Garmi Ko Bye Garmi' with THIS enchanting PIC; SEE HERE

Jahnvi Kapoor, who is currently in Goa, has found a cool way to beat the summer heat. She posted a photo of herself with two mini fans placed around her neck. Take a look.

The stunning Jahnvi Kapoor has been in the news for all the right reasons. She had recently returned from the Maldives. The actress has been trending on social media lately, courtesy her breathing photos from the exotic paradise. Now, the actress has jetted off to Goa. Yesterday, the Dhadak star was snapped at Mumbai airport to board the flight to Goa as Janta curfew in the city came into effect. For the unversed, because of the spike in COVID cases, The Maharashtra government has imposed a 15-day Janta curfew with shootings halted in the city.

Jahnvi, who is currently in Goa, has also been keeping her fans posted about her day-to-day activities via interesting posts on her handle. Recently, she took to her Instagram story and shared a stunning photo of herself wherein she can be seen beating the summer heat. In the click, the Roohi star looked drop-dead gorgeous in a pink bodycon dress. Jahnvi can be seen sitting on a chair with two mini fans of sorts placed around her neck. The post was captioned as, “Hai garmi ko bye garmi.” She also added a snowman and a dog emoji to her caption.

Take a look at Jahnvi Kapoor’s Instagram post below:

In terms of work, Jahnvi has a slew of exciting projects in her kitty. Among them are Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and debutant Lakshya. The movie is a sequel to , Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham starrer of the same name that was released in 2008. She will also be seen in ’s magnum opus Takht that has a stellar cast including Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , among others.

Apart from these, Jahnvi also has an upcoming horror-comedy titled Roohi Afzana in her pipeline.

Credits :Jahnvi Kapoor Instagram

