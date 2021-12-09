Jai Bhim to The Family Man 2: IMDb’s top 10 Indian films & web shows of 2021

Just a few weeks are left for the year 2021 to end. This year we had witnessed the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic which claimed many lives. Owing to the pandemic cinema halls were shut down and films had to take the OTT route. Well, IMDb has shared a list of the top 10 Indian films and web shows of 2021 so far. Among the many names that have made it to the list, Suriya’s Jai Bhim and Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man 2 managed to receive a lot of critical acclaim as well.

The list has been prepared by IMDb based on the IMDbPro data on the page views of users in India. The top 10 titles so far are those that have been released this year 2021. Here’s the list- Jai Bhim, Shershaah, Sooryavanshi, Master, Sardar Udham, Mimi, Karnan, Shiddat, Drishyam 2, Haseen Dillruba. Well, it is worth mentioning here that the top 10 most searched films list also includes Jai Bhim, Shershaah, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Bell Bottom, Eternals, Master, Sooryavanshi, Godzilla vs Kong, Drishyam 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Going to top web shows which were released this year are- Aspirants, Dhindora, The Family Man, The Last Hour, Sunflower, Candy, Ray, Grahan, November Story, Mumbai Diaries 26/11.

Talking about web show Aspirants, it is a series produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and created by Arunabh Kumar and Shreyansh Pandey, written by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish and was directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. It stars Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Namita Dubey and Sunny Hinduja. The story follows three friends, Abhilash, Guri and SK (Shwet Ketu Jha) who are preparing for the UPSC exam at Rajinder Nagar, Delhi.

