Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma became big stars because of OTT, says Dil Se actress Mita Vashisht

Actress Mita Vashisht, who marked her debut with Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor's 1989 film, Chandni, has portrayed a variety of roles in her career. Mita has also worked in movies like Dil Se, Ghulam, and Taal to name a few.

The actress recently shed light on how the emergence of OTT has opened opportunities for non-stars and TV actors to explore the platforms.

Mita Vashisht talks about Jaideep Ahlawat becoming a household name after Paatal Lok

During the latest interview with Lallantop, actress Mita Vashisht shared that OTT helped actor Jaideep Ahlawat become a star after he starred in Paatal Lok, the 2020 TV series.

Mita expressed that Bollywood actors initially hesitated to explore OTT when the platform arrived in 2017. Meanwhile, non-stars grabbed the opportunity and became successful.

"Within three years, actors such as Jaideep Ahlawat emerged on national TV and became a big star and a household name through his show Pataal Lok," the actress said.

Referring to Radhika Apte, Mita said that she "experienced a meteoric rise to stardom". For the uninitiated, Radhika appeared in several OTT series like Sacred Games, Ghoul, Ok Computer and Made In Heaven- Season 2.

Vijay Varma is a good actor, says the actress

In the same interview, Mita also cited an example of Vijay Varma of Mirzapur fame saying that he is a good actor and he received stardom due to OTT.

The Dil Se actress further shared that after the success of OTT in India, the established actors or stars "gravitated" towards the medium. However, a lot of projects that they do just don't work, she added.

Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma's best works

Jaideep Ahlawat is best known for his role as Hathiram Chaudhary, a cop in Anushka Sharma's production venture, Paatal Lok. He has also worked in OTT series like Bard of Blood, Lust Stories, and Ajeeb Daastaans.

Vijay Varma's OTT projects include Mirzapur 2 and 3, She, Darlings, Dahaad, Kaalkoot and more. He was last seen in the Netflix film, Murder Mubarak earlier this year.

Both Jaideep and Vijay collaborated on Sujoy Ghosh's 2023 film, Jaane Jaan. The movie also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

