Jaideep Ahlawat claims he did not enter Bollywood to become 2nd Ranbir Kapoor; 'Koi nahi hota, ye kisiko follow karne...'

The nepotism debate never seems to be fading away in Bollywood. Now and then, someone from the industry shares their views on this topic and often we see star kids like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others fall prey to this debate.

In a recent interview with Miss Malini, Jaideep Ahlawat, who has carved a niche for himself in the industry spoke on this topic. Siding with the star kids who are also among the A-listers of the industry, the actor claimed that he does not believe in nepotism and that any star kid has ever taken away any role of his role.

Jaideep Ahlawat on nepotism

When asked if nepotism has ever affected him personally, Jaideep Ahlawat stated that he does not believe Ranbir Kapoor or Varun Dhawan will ever take away any of his roles. “Wo Ranbir Kapoor hai, aur kisi ko gumaan ho ki wo sirf star kid hai isiliye acha actor hai is brahm me mat rehna. (Don’t be under the delusion that just because you are a star kid you will be a good actor.)"

Ahlawat further added, "Wo bahar se bhi aata na tab bhi wo Ranbir Kapoor banta. (Even if he would have been an outsider, he would have become Ranbir Kapoor.)"

The Broken News star also said that he has not come into the industry to become Ranbir Kapoor. And if any girl comes into the industry to become the next Alia Bhatt, then even that is wrong, Ahlawat said. “Main dusra Ranbir Kapoor nahi hu, main pehla Jaideep Ahlawat hu,” expressed the actor.

Jaideep Ahlawat’s work front

Jaideep Ahlawat is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Maharaj which also stars Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. He will be making his debut with this film and we bet fans are quite excited for this one.

The film is a direct OTT release and will be released on Netflix on June 14. The excitement around the film has already soared after the first look poster of the film was dropped.

