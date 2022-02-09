Jaideep Ahlawat cuts 3 bday cakes on 'An Action Hero' sets, celebrates with Ayushmann Khurrana; PICS

Jaideep Ahlawat better known for his roles in Paatal Lok, Bard of Blood, turned 42 on February 08. He is currently shooting for director Anand L Rai’s next film ‘An Action Hero’. He celebrated his birthday on the sets of the film with Ayushmann Khurrana and Anand L Rai. The actor took the opportunity to share some inside pictures from his birthday celebration with his fans on social media. He cut three birthday cakes and posed for the photograph with his co-star and director.

In the photos, Jaideep was seen cutting his birthday cakes. He too posed with Ayushmann, Anand L Rai, director Anirudh Iyer and others. The actor also shared a personal note from Anand L Rai. It read, “Dear Jaideep, Wishing you a very happy birthday & another successful year around the sun. I hope you are enjoying your time with us as much as we are! Warm Regards, Anand L Rai.” While sharing the photos, Jaideep wrote, “And the B’day Celebration is still going on…Thank you Team #anactionhero … Ayushmann Paaji, Anand sir, Anirudh, Neeraj and everyone in the team for this Love @ayushmannk @aanandlrai @iyer.anirudh @neeraj.yadav911 @canyoupriya #anactionhero @tseries.official @tseriesfilms #bhushankumar.”

See photos here:

An Action Hero marks the second collaboration of Ayushmann Khurrana and Anand L Rai. The movie also marks the directorial debut of Anirudh Iyer. It has been co-written by Neeraj Yadav. Earlier, Ayushmann and Anand L Rai worked together on the police drama “Article 15”. Apart from Action Hero, Ayushmannn will be seen in Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet and Shefali Shah. He also has Anek in the pipeline. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha, with whom he paired on the police drama “Article 15”. He was last seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui alongside Vaani Kapoor. The movie was released in theatres on December 10, 2021.

ALSO READ: Aanand L Rai gets candid about Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero; Calls it a ‘gutsy story’