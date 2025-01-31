Jaideep Ahlawat in a romantic role? Paatal Lok 2 actor says ‘Mai toh kar lunga, koi lega nahi mujhe’

Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his powerful performances across various genres, is currently enjoying the success of Paatal Lok Season 2. It’s safe to say that fans love him in his tough cop avatar, and Hathiram Chaudhary truly brings out the best in him. However, he believes he may never be considered for lead roles in traditional Bollywood romantic films and said, "Mai toh kar luna, Koi lega he nai muje, shayad mai galat hoon but samne wala ko believe karna padega." (No one will take me, maybe I am wrong, but the other person will have to believe in me for doing so.)

In a recent interview with ANI, Jaideep Ahlawat shared his desire to work in romantic films, though he feels that filmmakers may not consider him the right fit for such roles. He mentioned that while he believes he could take on the role, he doubts that anyone would choose him for it.

Jaideep Ahlawat expressed that he doesn't view Bollywood as the only industry where he aims to succeed. The 44-year-old actor also mentioned that he isn't hesitant to explore opportunities in Hollywood, as it would allow him to connect with a global audience.

He emphasized his desire for meaningful work, stating that he seeks good roles wherever they may come from and is eager to reach as many people as possible.

Jaideep Ahlawat is currently reveling in the success of Paatal Lok Season 2, where he reprises his role as Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary. His performance has been widely praised for its depth, further exploring the complexities of his character.

The season continues to delve into the dark aspects of Indian society, introducing new characters played by actors like Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua. Ahlawat's portrayal has earned acclaim for its authenticity, solidifying his reputation as a versatile actor. Additionally, Jaideep will be seen in The Family Man Season 3 with Manoj Bajpayee and also has Siddharth Anand's Jewel Thief in the pipeline.