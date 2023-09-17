Jaideep Ahlawat recalls getting video call from Aamir Khan post Paatal Lok release; 'Thought it was a prank'

Jaideep Ahlawat has won over the audience with his acting in movies such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Commando: A One Man Army, Raazi, and many others. However, his most cherished role is that of Hathiram Chaudhary in the web series Paatal Lok, which is produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma. The first season of this crime-thriller series was released in the year 2020, and now Jaideep is gearing up for the second season. The actor who will be next seen in Jaane Jaan along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma revealed that prominent figures in Bollywood, such as Aamir Khan, got in touch with him after watching the series and inquired about his approach to acting.

During a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Jaideep Ahlawat spoke about the response he received after the release of his series Paatal Lok during the lockdown in 2020. He said, “When Paatal Lok came, everybody was locked in their houses due to Covid-19. We were scared. We definitely knew we had done a great job with Paatal Lok, but we didn’t know that after two days there would be bombardment. 48 hours after the release of Pataal Lok my phone started hanging. I cried every single day multiple times because of the phone calls and responses.”

The actor added, “I think it was the second or third day after release and I got a call from Manoj Bajpayee. He spoke for about 30 to 35 minutes.”

Speaking about receiving a text message from Aamir Khan while he was on a video call with his actor friends, he revealed that the text read, “Hi, this is Aamir Khan, please let me know whenever you are free, I will call.”

Jaideep mentioned that he was shocked after seeing the text and told his wife about it. He said, “Ye sahi nahi ho sakta (this can’t be true)” and thought it was a prank. However, Ahlawat replied back and Aamir called him. The Jaane Jaan actor further added, “When I heard his voice I was sure it was Aamir and he said ‘Can we talk on a video call?’”

Ahlawat shared that they had a chat that lasted over 30 minutes during which Aamir inquired about his approach to acting and related topics. Jaideep was amazed by Aamir's successful career in Hindi cinema and found it surprising that such a renowned actor was interested in learning about his acting process. He asked him, “You are asking me about my process? You are the master of this, of preparing for a character, starting from the look of the character.” He concluded by saying, “He was so genuine and sweet.”

About Jaane Jaan

The film Jaane Jaan is both written and directed by Sujoy Ghosh. It is based on Keigo Higashino's novel from 2005 titled The Devotion of Suspect X. The film is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films, Kross Pictures, and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures. The film marks Kareena Kapoor Khan’s debut in the world of online streaming and also stars Vijay Varma alongside Kareena and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. Jaane Jaan is all set to release on Netflix on September 21, this year.

