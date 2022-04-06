Jaideep Ahlawat recalls when he and Kamal Haasan almost got arrested in the US: It was scary

Jaideep Ahlawat is known for delivering some of the finest performances in Gangs of Wasseypur, Paatal Lok, Raazi, Bard of Blood, among a few. Recently, the actor recalled an incident where he, Kamal Haasan, and Rahul Bose almost got arrested in the United States while they were shooting for their 2013 action film Vishwaroopam. The actor also revealed that it was a 'scary' moment for them and it was all a misunderstanding.

In a chat with Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey, Jaideep said that they were shooting on a bridge and at that time the US police were on high alert as it was around Christmas and they were stopped by almost 8-10 police cars. “The moment we reached the toll, there were 8-10 cop cars and we realised they were there for us, with sirens blaring. And we were like ‘we’re gone’. I was the junior-most there. Kamal sir was sitting in the car, and I thought he’ll handle it. The cops started yelling like we see in all Hollywood films ‘keep your hands where I can see them’. He kept yelling and I was thinking ‘I won’t do anything, please don’t shoot,'" Jaideep added.

Further, Jaideep stated that the police officers eventually realised that it was a shooting of a film, He said, "We showed the permissions, etc. After 15 minutes, they let us go. But those 15 minutes were scary. Now we can laugh about it but then it felt like.”

On the work front, Jaideep was last seen in the web series, Bloody Brothers, a dark comedy thriller also starring Zeeshan Ayyub.

