Jaideep Ahlawat reveals biggest compliment he ever received included a reference to late actor Irrfan Khan

You would be surprised to know that Jaideep Ahlawat's compliment did not come from his role model, family or close friends, but instead from a meme made by a fan.

Earlier this year, Jaideep Ahlawat took social media by storm when he starred in the super hit series Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video. The actor received praise from all quarters for his performance and standing out in the series in which he played the role of a cop. In a recent interview, the Raazi actor revealed what was the best compliment he had received after the release of Paatal Lok.

You would be surprised to know that this compliment did not come from his role model, family or close friends, but instead from a meme made by a fan. Speaking to Filmfare, Ahlawat revealed that the meme had a connection to late actor Irrfan Khan.

He said, "I received a photo early in the morning, it was a meme. It had Irrfan Saab’s (late actor Irrfan Khan) picture on top and a quote that read ‘Pata nahi dharti par acting ka kya ho raha hoga (I wonder what is happening to acting down on Earth)’. And below that is a picture of Hathiram and next to it is a quote from the show ‘Main sambhal lunga bhai (I will handle it brother)’. That was the moment when I felt that I will never receive a bigger compliment than this."

Jaideep recently starred in Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli. He played the role of a badass gangster Yusuf Chikna and it goes without saying that he did an impressive onscreen job.

