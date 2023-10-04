Jaideep Ahlawat spills Paatal Lok 2 secrets; 'It is so good that you would be left...'

Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat has never missed a chance to leave the viewers feeling delighted after watching him on the big screen. From Gangs of Wasseypur to Commando: A One-Man Army and Raazi, Jaideep Ahlawat has always flaunted his delectable acting skills on the big screen. The actor, who is currently basking in the success of his OTT venture Jaane Jaan, has now opened up on his next project Paatal Lok 2, mentioning that the story is “so good” and also heaped praises on the show’s team.

Jaideep Ahlawat discusses Paatal Lok 2, pouring praises on the show’s team

Paatal Lok 2 will be the second season of the show Paatal Lok starring the actor. Recently, in an interview with Indian Express, Jaideep Ahlawat opened up on the show and loaded its team with appreciation. “I have full faith in the team of the show, from Avinash, and Sudip to everyone. Main in logo ke bharose kaam karta hu (I work depending on them). I get a good team, I do good work. If I don’t, then maybe the work isn’t that good. But I know that the story that Sudip has written is just beautiful,” mentioned Ahlawat and added, “It is so good that you would be left wondering how long will it take to write something like this, how much a writer can push oneself. I hope the story reaches the audience and they like it.”

Let’s dig into the work front of Jaideep Ahlawat

Jaideep Ahlawat was recently seen in Netflix film Jaane Jaan, which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma and garnered immense appreciation for his character of Naren in the film. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the mystery thriller is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of the Suspect X.

