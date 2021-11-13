Is Jaipur facing rental car services shortage amid Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's wedding reports?

The wedding reports of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have grabbed all the eyeballs lately. According to the reports, Vicky and Katrina’s roka ceremony already took place on Diwali night at director Kabir Khan’s house in a private ceremony, and now the couple is all set to tie the knot in Jaipur. Although, the two have never spoken about their rumoured affair fans are eagerly waiting to see the actors together. Now as per the new reports, we have heard that there’s a shortage of rental car services in Jaipur. Wondering why?

According to a report in India Today, Vicky and Katrina’s friends and managers have already started scouting the city to figure out the logistics and as a part of the preps, the couple and their teams have booked several cars through rental services in bulk for the different guests. This has led to a crunch in the city.

A source told the leading daily, “Film and TV crews who are shooting in Jaipur close to the wedding dates are facing a shortage in car rentals as most of the SUV and high-end cars have been booked in advance for the wedding. The booking is done in bulk to facilitate pick-up and drops from the airport to the hotel and other events that are being planned around the wedding.”

Reportedly, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot in a private ceremony in December. Reports also claim that Katrina has picked a Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding.