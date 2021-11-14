Jaipur vendor dips fingers in hot oil, Tiger Shroff says 'Moj Kardi'; See Video
Reportedly, the video has been taken at Ali Chicken Center and was originally shared with the caption, “Inke hath jalte nahi hain? Boiling hot oil mein haath daalke nikala fried chicken". The video caught the attention of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. The actor was amazed by the man’s skills and expressed his reaction on Twitter. On the micro-blogging site, the actor tagged the video and called the person, ‘Iron Man.’ “Moj kardi India ke IronMan! Seriously, who is this guy (Totally lived it up, India’s Iron Man).”
Other than this, the actor is eagerly waiting for the film as he brushes up his martial arts skills inspired by the film’s actor Simu Liu. He had also shared a video about the film’s release on his Instagram where he exhibits some of the best acrobatic moves.
Take a look at the tweet here:
Moj kardi India ke IronMan !!! Seriously, who is this guy ?? pic.twitter.com/Wdzkxvskla— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) November 12, 2021
On the work front, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are in the UK currently filming for their upcoming movie Ganapath. To note, Tiger and Kriti are collaborating for the second time for Ganapath. It is reported that the action thriller will also have Kriti performing some high-octane action sequences. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the movie will hit the screens on December 23 next year.
