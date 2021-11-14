Jaipur vendor dips fingers in hot oil, Tiger Shroff says 'Moj Kardi'; See Video

Tiger Shroff always leaves his fans stunned with his workout videos and stunts. But this time, the actor was taken by surprise when he watched a video of a man putting his hands in hot oil. The video was enough for the actor to feel stunned as he also shared it on his official Twitter handle and called him 'India’s Iron Man'. Well, his tweet took no time in going viral and it started trending on social media. The clip also went viral on the internet. It has garnered many views till now.

Reportedly, the video has been taken at Ali Chicken Center and was originally shared with the caption, “Inke hath jalte nahi hain? Boiling hot oil mein haath daalke nikala fried chicken". The video caught the attention of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. The actor was amazed by the man’s skills and expressed his reaction on Twitter. On the micro-blogging site, the actor tagged the video and called the person, ‘Iron Man.’ “Moj kardi India ke IronMan! Seriously, who is this guy (Totally lived it up, India’s Iron Man).”

Other than this, the actor is eagerly waiting for the film as he brushes up his martial arts skills inspired by the film’s actor Simu Liu. He had also shared a video about the film’s release on his Instagram where he exhibits some of the best acrobatic moves.