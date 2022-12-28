Jake Gyllenhaal calls sex scenes with Jennifer in The Good Girl 'awkward': 7 actors who faced similar problems

Many popular actors, who have performed intimate scenes in front of the camera for their films, have confessed how difficult it was to pull it off. They have mentioned how mechanical and embarrassing it is to shoot sex scenes in front of a whole film unit. Earlier, popular Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal also joined the bandwagon by recalling the awkward memories of filming an intimate scene. The renowned actor had confessed that filming sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston , his co-star in The Good Girl, was extremely tough for him.

Earlier, during his appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Jake Gyllenhaal revealed that it was 'awkward and torturous' to film sex scenes with Jeniffer Aniston, as he had a massive crush on her. "It was torture, yes it was. But it was also not torturing. I mean, come on, It was like a mix of both," revealed The Good Girl actor. "Weirdly, love-making scenes are awkward because there are maybe 30, or 50 people watching. That doesn't turn me on. Most of the time, it is oddly mechanical, right? And also it is like a dance, like, you choreograph it for a camera. It's one of those like a fight scene, you gotta choreograph those things," explained the actor.

Jennifer Aniston tried to make Jake Gyllenhaal comfortable

Interestingly, Jake Gyllenhaal recalled that Jennifer Aniston was an extremely understanding and supportive co-star, who tried to make him comfortable. According to the actor, the popular star even suggested that they should use a pillow in the scene so that her co-star can be more comfortable.

Now, let us have a look at the 7 popular actors who revealed their embarrassing experience of shooting an intimate scene with their co-star...

1. Kate Winslet on her scene with Leonardo Dicaprio in Revolutionary Road

Interestingly, Kate Winslet who earned immense love for her crackling chemistry with Leonardo DiCaprio, revealed that it was extremely awkward to film a kissing scene with him for the film Revolutionary Road. However, it has nothing to do with the onscreen pair's personal bond. Kate felt awkward filming an intimate scene with her co-star Leonardo, because her former husband Sam Mendes was present on the sets, as he was the director of the film. "It was more that neither Sam nor Leo seemed the slightest bit bothered. I was like, 'Is it just me who feels a bit weird about this?' You know. My friend. My husband," she said in an interview, later.