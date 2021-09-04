Jalsa: ‘And it begins’, says Shefali Shah as she starts shooting for her next alongside Vidya Balan; See PIC

Bollywood actor Shefali Shah is on a roll! After wrapping up the shoot for Darlings and Doctor G, Shefali has now started shooting for her next film Jalsa, directed by Suresh Triveni. The Monsoon Wedding actress took to social media on Friday, September 3rd, and shared the good news with fans and followers. Taking to Instagram, Shefali posted a picture of the script of the film kept on a table. On top of the script, one can see her eye-glasses, while a candle and coffee mug rest on the side.

Sharing this picture on Instagram, Shefali wrote, “And it begins…#Jalsa”. Apart from Shefali, the movie also features Vidya Balan, Rohini Hattangadi, Gurpal Singh and Iqbal Khan in pivotal roles. Vidya had taken to Instagram in early August to announce the beginning of shooting of the film. While making the announcement, Vidya wrote, “Beyond excited to reunite with #SureshTriveni and to team-up with the brilliant @shefalishahofficial to create something special! 2022 mein #Jalsa hoga! #JalsaBegins Filming.” Written by Prajwal Chadrashekar, Suresh Triveni, the film is produced under Abundanti Entertainment production house. Bhushan Kumar Tseries will back the drama.

Take a look at Shefali Shah ’s aforementioned Instagram post:

Shefali Shah recently wrapped up the shoot for Doctor G featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh on August 31st. She took to her Instagram space to share a glimpse of her farewell celebration from the sets of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G. The actress shared a slew of happy pictures from her goodbye party, while doing so she also ended up giving fans a sneak peek of her and Ayushmann’s unseen look from the film. In the photos, a jovial Shefali can be seen cutting a customised Doctor G cake. Meanwhile, the entire crew of the film applauded the actor for her contribution.

Take a look:

