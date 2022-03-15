Jalsa Screening: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Mouni Roy & others dazzle the grand event

Vidya Balan is always a joy to watch on our screens. Now, imagine her teaming up with another talenthouse Shefali Shah. Well, you don't have to visualise it; you just have to wait for it to happen. Jalsa, the duo's next film, is due to hit theatres on March 18th. The drama thriller will be released digitally on the OTT platform. Jalsa is directed by Suresh Triveni and co-produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Abundantia Entertainment's Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma, and Suresh Triveni. Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla are among the cast members. Today, the movie’s grand screening took place which was attended by numerous celebrities such as Mouni Roy, Mona Singh and so on, apart from the star cast and their family.

The lady of the hour, Vidya Balan looked absolutely stunning in a bling black dress. Her hair was pulled back and her gorgeous makeup only added to her beauty. On the other hand, her movie counter-part, Shefali Shah was the epitome of sophistication in her ethnic attire. She attended the event with her family and we even got to see some sweet moments among the family members.

Check Jalsa Screening pics:

Next up, the beautiful Mouni Roy went for an all-black attire as wore a black top and skirt. She rounded off the look with a pair of sunglasses and let’s just say this, Mouni looked absolutely stunning. On the other hand, Mona Singh looked quite smart in her basic, chic outfit. She sported a white shirt with skinny blue jeans.

