Jalsa: Shefali Shah reveals co-star Vidya Balan's surprising qualities

Jalsa, starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah is all set to release this Friday, 18th March. The drama thriller has gone for the OTT route and will be digitally released. Let’s just say this: Vidya and Shefali together? Fans are expecting nothing less than a masterpiece with both these wonder-women on this project. The duo is out and about promoting the movie ahead of its release. In a recent interview, Shefali revealed what qualities of Vidya Balan surprised her while working together.

In a fun, light-hearted chat with ETimes, Vidya and Shefali talked about their wonderful experience of working each other. When the interviewer asked Shefali about that one quality of Vidya that surprised her while working with her, the ‘Delhi Crime’ actress had a beautiful answer. She expressed that she admires every bit of Vidya, she admires her as an actor, woman and human being. She added that Vidya has a lot of warmth and genuineness and she excuses it and that she doesn’t see any falsity in her. She expressed that it is a very important quality for her. “What I admire about Vidya the most is the fact that she’s grounded and yet she’s confident in her own space,” she said.

Then she went on to say that Vidya is very comfortable and confident about who she is without ego or arrogance. She expressed that she really wished that she could do that too. She confessed that she is burdened with self-doubt all the time and said he was sure that Vidya must have also had the same, at some point. To this, Vidya replied in affirmative. Shefali concluded her answer by saying that Vidya is changing her every day, bit by bit.

