Jalsa: Shefali Shah & Vidya Balan’s film’s trailer to be out today; See NEW motion poster

Ever since Jalsa featuring Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan was announced, fans have been excitedly awaiting its release. And rightfully so, for it’s not too common for two talented and powerhouse performers like the two, to collaborate in a film. While the teaser of the film was dropped a few days back, the trailer will be coming out today. Last night, both Shefali and Vidya took to their respective social media handles and shared a new poster of the film. Moreover, they also announced that the trailer of the film will be coming out today.

In the poster shared by Shefali and Vidya, one can see that both the actors facing the opposite side. Moreover, there’s a snapshot of a car on a road that covers Vidya’s mouth and Shefali’s eyes. Sharing the poster, Vidya wrote, “Watch her truth become a secret. #Jalsa Trailer out Tomorrow! #JalsaOnPrime". On the other hand, Shefali wrote in her caption, “Blind to the truth, secrets become her only friends #Jalsa Trailer out Tomorrow! #JalsaOnPrime”

As soon as they shared the posters and the announcement, fans showered the post with a lot of likes and comments.

Take a look:

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Jalsa is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra & Shikhaa Sharma (Abundantia Entertainment), and Suresh Triveni. The film features a stellar ensemble of actors like Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla.

The film marks the seventh collaboration between Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment, following successful titles like Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, Chhorii, Durgamati, Ram Setu, and the popular Amazon Original series Breathe. It is also the third collaboration between Prime Video and Vidya Balan.

ALSO READ: Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Shefali Shah on playing mother in her 20s, living best time as an actor now