Jalsa Teaser: Vidya Balan & Shefali Shah will get you on the edge of the seat to uncover a story

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah are two of the finest actresses in our industry. Imagine the two powerhouses coming together for a movie, wouldn’t it be filled with a lot of thrill? Well, ever since their collaboration ‘Jalsa’ was announced fans have been waiting to hear more about the film. Recently the first look of the film was released and with the posters, it was evident that Jalsa is going to be quite an intense drama. Today the teaser of the film has been released and we bet it will get you on the edge of your seats.

Taking to her Instagram handle Vidya Balan shared the teaser of Jalsa and it appears to be quite thrilling and dark. Vidya can be seen ordering someone to get working on a story right away. On the other hand, Shefali Shah looks petrified in the teaser and seems to be running away from a situation. Sharing this intriguing teaser, the Sherni actress wrote, “Get ready to uncover a story within a story! #JalsaOnPrime on 18th March, on @primevideoin Teaser out now!”

Take a look:

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Jalsa is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra & Shikhaa Sharma (Abundantia Entertainment) and Suresh Triveni. The film features a stellar ensemble of actors like Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla.

The film marks the seventh collaboration between Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment, following successful titles like Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, Chhorii, Durgamati, Ram Setu, and the popular Amazon Original series Breathe. It is also the third collaboration between Prime Video and Vidya Balan.

