Jalsa Trailer Launch: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah look impeccably smart as they attend event in city; PICS

In 2021, Vidya Balan delivered one of her best performances with Sherni. This year, the actress is starting off her journey with Jalsa. Starring alongside Shefali Shah, Jalsa will be a drama thriller that will feature the two actors front and center.

Amazon Prime Video announced the global premiere of the much-awaited thriller film a few days ago and dropped the trailer today. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the trailer gives a glimpse of the exciting journey that is in store for the audience. For the trailer launch, a grand event was held in the city which saw the lead cast, producers and the director in attendance.

Held in the city's suburbs, the trailer launch saw both Vidya and Shefali looking impeccably smart in their outfits. While Shefali chose a black ruffled dress, Vidya opted for a checkered white, black and grey pantsuit that she carried with much panache.

Take a look at the Jalsa trailer launch photos below:

Jalsa is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra & Shikhaa Sharma (Abundantia Entertainment) and Suresh Triveni.

The film features a stellar ensemble of actors like Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla.

