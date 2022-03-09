Jalsa Trailer: Vidya Balan & Shefali Shah are here to show that ‘truth is stranger than fiction’

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah starrer Jalsa have created a lot of hype ever since the first poster of the film was released. It was only recently that the teaser of the film released and it got all the fans on the edge of their seats. Well, now finally the makers have launched the trailer and we bet it is going to get you hooked. It is going to be a visual treat for all the fans to see two powerhouses of talent sharing the screen space together and after watching the trailer you might find it difficult to wait for the film to release.