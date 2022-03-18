Jalsa Twitter Review: Here’s how the audience has reacted to Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah starrer

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah have been two of the most talented and versatile actresses in Bollywood. They are often seen winning hearts with their performances and always make an attempt to present something new to the table. Interestingly, Vidya and Shefali are currently making the news for their recently released movie Jalsa. Helmed by Suresh Triveni, Jalsa was released on Amazon Prime Video and has opened to decent reviews from the audience. To note, the movie was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Ever since the movie has been premiered on the OTT platform, the social media has been abuzz with tweets about Jalsa. A Twitter user wrote, “Shefali - Vidya Duo has never disappointed and with #Jalsa, they continue to maintain that streak. @vidya_balan & @ShefaliShah_ are the reason why one gets connected to film instantly. Add on to this, a good music & BGM”. Another user took to the micro-blogging site and tweeted, “#Jalsa easily one of the best ethical dramas I have seen to come out of Hindi cinema. The value system of Maya is so starkly different from @vidya_balan, it sure must have been a task to commit to the character. @ShefaliShah as always is great. Hard hitting. Must watch.”

Take a look at tweets for Jalsa:

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan has high hopes for the movie and stated that Jalsa has a gripping story along with a lot of drama. She has also been all praises for Shefali Shah with whom she has collaborated for the first time in Jalsa. “I have loved and admired Shefali’s work for as long as I can remember. Just the prospect of getting to work with her was an exciting one,” the Kahani actress was quoted saying to ETimes.