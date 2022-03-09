Jalsa: Vidya Balan reveals she had rejected the movie initially; Says ‘I didn’t have the guts to do it’

Vidya Balan is one of the actresses in Bollywood who is considered the epitome of versatility. Give her a role and she will not disappoint you. The actress is known for her hard work and dedication with which she gets into the skin of the character and leaves the audience spellbound. Interestingly, Vidya is making the headlines these days for her upcoming movie Jalsa which also stars Shefali Shah in the lead. The makers have unveiled the trailer of the movie and it will feature Vidya in a grey shade.

Needless to say, fans are looking forward to seeing Vidya in a different role this time. But did you know the No One Killed Jessica actress had rejected Jalsa earlier? Vidya made the revelation during the trailer launch and said that while she had loved the script, she didn’t have the guts to do it. “But when pandemic happened, Suresh said that he had rewritten it. I had the idea with me and wanted to do it. I re-read the script and came on board. I trusted Suresh blindfolded. There is a lot more to the story. The film is a gripping drama with elements of thrill,” she added.

Furthermore, Vidya also got candid about her role and said, “It’s very different from any character I have played before. She is very withdrawn, very confident but you don't know what's going on in her mind. I love exploring different facets of human personality and human behaviour”.

Helmed by Suresh Triveni, the movie is set to premiere on March 18 on Amazon Prime.

