‘James Bond’ star Daniel Craig almost starred in ‘Rang De Basanti’ but then THIS happened

Rang De Basanti is one such movie that still remains fresh in all our minds. This starrer proved to be a massive hit and was loved by all the fans. Well, the director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra recently revealed an interesting fact about casting for one of the roles in the movie, and we are amused to hear it. Apparently, the director was all set to cast Hollywood star Daniel Craig in his movie for the role of James McKinley. But, fate had something else planned for Craig, and he was approached for James Bond at the same time.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra made the revelation in his autobiography The Stranger in the Mirror, co-written by Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta. He recalled how producers David Reid and Adam Bowling were instrumental in casting Alice Patten and Steven Mackintosh as Sue and James McKinley, respectively. But, apart from Steven, another actor had tested for McKinley's role, and he was non-other than Daniel Craig.

Recalling about this incident, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has mentioned in his biopic, "I remember vividly that one of the people who auditioned for the part of James McKinley, the young jailor who walks Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev to be hanged, was none other than current James Bond, Daniel Craig." The director continued, "Daniel Craig was my first choice, but he requested if we could allow some time as he was also being considered to be the next James Bond. The rest, as they say, is history."

We can only imagine how would it be to see Daniel Craig in Rang De Basanti. This film was released in 2006, and it starred Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, and others. Rang De Basanti was chosen as India's official entry for the Golden Globe Awards and the Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category. Also, Daniel Craig debuted as James Bond in the same year with Casino Royale.

