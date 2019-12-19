Jamia Protests: Alumni Shah Rukh Khan, Kabir Khan, Mouni Roy keep mum; #ShameonBollywood trends on Twitter

Jamia Millia Islamia University Alumni Shah Rukh Khan, Kabir Khan, Mouni Roy and others keep mum over the Jamia Protests issue while #ShameonBollywood trends on Twitter.

The Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 passed in India a few days ago triggered multiple protests in the country. The students of Jamia Millia Islamia University too gathered for a peaceful protest on Sunday evening. However, the situation slipped out of the hands when four public buses and two police vehicles were set ablaze in the national capital. Twitterati flooded with tweets in support of the students of Jamia University after an alleged police attack on them. Reports say that around 50 students were detained and 60 were left injured on being suspected as a part of the violent protests that shook New Delhi.

While a number of Bollywood came out in support of the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University after the alleged police brutality, several A-listers maintained silence on the issue. Renowned actors like , director Kabir Khan, Kiran Rao, sports personality Virendra Sehwag, Nidhi Bisht and others who are a part of the Jamia alumni too have kept mum and now Twitterati is questioning their silence. #ShameonBollywood began trending on Twitter after the celebs refrained from addressing the issue.

Gonna tell my kids... These are the most Fattu celebrities of India who always work for their profit !!#ShameonBollywood pic.twitter.com/EcMiDFOgvr — Sourabh (@SourabhJainIET) December 17, 2019

"Gonna tell my kids- These are the most **** celebrities of India who always work for their profit !!", read a tweet with Shah Rukh Khan, and 's picture.

"Real Heroes vs Fake heros#BollywoodKeBekaarBuddhe" read another with the picture of the protesters vs the three Khans of Bollywood."

"If anyone leave the country because of #CAB or #NRC then it should be start with these THREE." a user wrote.

